Kick off a summer of seafood with Olivia's crab cake phyllo pastry

YORK, Pa. — As the weather heats up, thoughts turn to the beach—and seafood.
If you just can't wait for the first crab boil of the season, Olivia's has you covered with a crab- and creamed-spinach-stuffed phyllo pastry, served along with rice pilaf and tzatziki for dipping.
Meal
Spinach mix
Ingredients
Garlic butter
Scallions, diced
Shallots, diced
Sun dried tomatoes, diced
Fire roasted red peppers, diced
Fresh chopped spinach
Heavy cream
Feta cheese crumbles
Fresh dill, chopped
Ouzo
Directions
Heat the garlic butter in a skillet on medium-high heat. Add the scallions and shallots. Sauté for approximately two minutes. Deglaze the pan with the Ouzo. Add the sun dried tomatoes and fire roasted red peppers, then cream, cooking everything for approximately two minutes. Finally, add the feta and spinach, cooking for two additional minutes. Set the mix aside.
Sesame butter mix
Ingredients
1/2 pound, unsalted butter
2 ounces, sesame oil
2 ounces, sesame seeds
1 ounce, poppy seeds
Melt butter, then mix everything else together
Additional ingredients
1 crab cake, halved
Directions
Layer the phyllo, and brush each layer with the sesame butter mix. Prepare a total of 10 layers. Scoop a spoonful of spinach mix onto the top right corner of the layered phyllo. Top it with half of the crab cake (approximately three ounces). Fold the phyllo like a flag. Brush the top with the sesame butter. Bake the stuffed pastry in an oven preheated to 325 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve over rice pilaf, along with tzatziki perfect for dipping.