Kick off a summer of seafood with Olivia's crab cake phyllo pastry

YORK, Pa. — As the weather heats up, thoughts turn to the beach—and seafood.

If you just can't wait for the first crab boil of the season, Olivia's has you covered with a crab- and creamed-spinach-stuffed phyllo pastry, served along with rice pilaf and tzatziki for dipping.

Meal

Spinach mix

Ingredients

Garlic butter

Scallions, diced

Shallots, diced

Sun dried tomatoes, diced

Fire roasted red peppers, diced

Fresh chopped spinach

Heavy cream

Feta cheese crumbles

Fresh dill, chopped

Ouzo

Directions

Heat the garlic butter in a skillet on medium-high heat. Add the scallions and shallots. Sauté for approximately two minutes. Deglaze the pan with the Ouzo. Add the sun dried tomatoes and fire roasted red peppers, then cream, cooking everything for approximately two minutes. Finally, add the feta and spinach, cooking for two additional minutes. Set the mix aside.

Sesame butter mix

Ingredients

1/2 pound, unsalted butter

2 ounces, sesame oil

2 ounces, sesame seeds

1 ounce, poppy seeds

Melt butter, then mix everything else together

Additional ingredients

1 crab cake, halved

Directions