'Look out for each other:' A few safety tips ahead of Fourth of July festivities

AAA projects 50.7 million people will travel for the Fourth of July to spend time with family, enjoy festivities and celebrate America’s birthday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — AAA projects 50.7 million people will travel for the Fourth of July this year to spend time with family, enjoy festivities and celebrate America’s birthday.

Although the holiday is widely anticipated by many, law enforcement, safety officials and lawmakers ramp up safety measures and urge the public to use common sense and stay vigilant of any danger. Below are a few safety tips to keep in mind.

Increased Police Presence

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2017 to 2021, over 1,460 drivers were killed in car crashes over the Fourth of July holiday—38% of them were drunk drivers. To combat this issue, there will be increased DUI checkpoints and police officers on the road.

“Some people like to use these holiday festivities to drink more than they should and drive,” said Chief Stephen Margeson, Camp Hill Police Department. “If you’re going to be drinking, don’t drive—get a designated driver or an Uber because unfortunately, we see tragedies over holiday periods because of drinking and driving and it’s just not worth it.”

Boating and Fishing Safety

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) as well as the Pennsylvania Boating and Fishing Commission are urging people to enjoy the water safely over the holiday. According to CPSC, annually there are about 390 pool or spa-related drownings for children younger than 15. Another 5,200 children of that age go to the hospital.

Mark Sweppenhiser, waterways conservation officer with PFBC, said that wearing a life jacket gives better odds of making it back to shore safely than not having one. The life jacket is one of the most important safety equipment boaters can have out on the water.

“It will forgive a lot of the mistakes that you make on the water—the misjudgment, the miscalculations—if you capsized in a canoe and you have your life jacket on, you’re going to make it back to shore,” said Sweppenhiser.

Other safety tips to keep in mind:

Never boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Have a float plan to let someone know when and where you will be boating.

Check the weather forecast for storms and high water conditions.

Take a boating safety course.

Have proper registrations or launch permits for your boat.

Grilling Safety

The National Fire Protection Association reported that July is the peak month for grill fires. Their report says in 2017-2021, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 11,421 home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbecues per year, including an average of 5,763 structure fires and 5,659 outside or unclassified fires.

Children under 5 accounted for an average of 2,820, or 46%, of contact-type burns per year. These burns typically occurred when someone, often a child, bumped into, touched or fell on the grill, grill part or hot coals.

Some safety tips to keep in mind:

The grill should be placed some distance away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Firework Safety

Chief Margeson said a good amount of 911 calls over the holiday relate to firework misuse, accidents and damages. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of a building or vehicle regardless if the building or vehicle is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks.

“They’re fun and they’re loud and they’re neat to look at but fire hazards, explosions—people do get injured and even killed from doing their own home fireworks, so it’s a very serious concern,” said Margeson.

Things to keep in mind: