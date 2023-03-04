Trying Rutter's new 'sweet and savory' Peanut Butter Burger

FOX43 Morning News anchors Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher tried a Peanut Butter Burger from the gas station's new Rutter’s Lovers Inspired Food Menu.

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's recently launched their Inspired Food Menu, which features delicacies that were cooked up with the help of Rutter's Lovers and will be available for a limited time only.

The menu just debuted last week with the Peanut Butter Burger, Loaded Potato Pizza and Pulled Pork Fries. The featured foods on the menu will rotate throughout the year.

Alison Hummel, director of advertising, stopped by the FOX43 studio so morning anchors Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher could try the new Peanut Butter Burger for themselves.

The buns are stacked with Reese's peanut butter spread, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, onion rings and a four-ounce Angus burger.

Sean described the combination as "sweet and savory"

"It gives peanut butter and jelly vibes," Jackie proclaimed.