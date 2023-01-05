Retired U.S. Navy serviceman serving his community once again

After serving as an attorney in the U.S. Navy's Judge Advocate General's Corps for 21 years, Daniel J. Donavan felt like he had more to give at 64 years old.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former United States Navy serviceman has decided to serve his community once again.

Daniel G. Donovan, is the oldest cadet to be sworn into the Harrisburg Police Department.

"I felt that if good people don't step up and try to help, then the police bureau doesn't have the manpower it needs. I have [the] skills and abilities that may be useful to help," said Donavan.

He is one of the 11 officers sworn into the City of Harrisburg Bureau of Police, representing one of the largest classes of officers in several years.

According to Donovan, he is ready to meet the challenges lying ahead.

"This will be a very different and entirely new career field [with] much more physical ability to execute operations. I'll have to be a rookie and learn the training like everybody else," he said.

Service isn't foreign to Donovan's family either. His grandfather served in the Pennsylvania State Police for 38 years.

His wife and two daughters have also served their county and community in some way.

"Service runs in the family. They all said, 'If you want to do that, we support what you're trying to do,'" said Donovan.

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams briefly addressed Donovan during the ceremony, saying how he "is an inspiration to everyone" and shows that age should never get in the way of wanting to make a difference.

This is a sentiment shared by Donovan as well.

"I learned early in my life that the answer to something is always 'no,' unless you put in [the work] for it and try to get where you're trying to go," he said.