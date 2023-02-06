More than 15 restaurants prepare for York's Burger Week

Restaurants in downtown York are getting creative for Burger Week. Hamburger aficionados can find everything from a classic beef patty to a cupcake burger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Restaurants in downtown York are getting creative for Burger Week.

A spinoff of Restaurant Week, the themed week puts an American culinary staple in the spotlight: the hamburger.

"It's everything from your more traditional burgers... to Revival Social Club has a whole burger menu—I think almost 10 different burgers," Allison Witherow, president of the York City Independent Restaurant Association, said.

Hamburger aficionados can find everything from a classic beef patty to burger nachos to a cupcake "burger."

The hamburger celebration runs from June 3 to 10.

"The whole idea behind RW and these specialty food weeks are that you can try things that the restaurant doesn't normally offer, and sometimes for unique price points, too," Witherow said. "You could maybe eat a burger a day... but it wouldn't keep the doctor away."