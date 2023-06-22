Red Cross shares Fourth of July safety tips, offers donation incentives

The American Red Cross is reminding individuals of the concerning blood shortage, along with providing safety tips for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is reminding residents across the state to have a safe Fourth of July and to consider aiding the ongoing blood shortage by donating.

Red Cross is providing incentives to encourage donations, such as gifting those who come in to donate blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 with a $10 gift card to any merchant of their choosing.

The organization is additionally providing an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last, to those who give from July 1-11.

Donating now ensures a strong supply is available throughout the summer months, and before hurricane season begins.

Since the current supply is so low, Red Cross is urging those who are ready to party for the Fourth of July, and other summer holidays, to exercise caution.

When lighting fireworks, it's recommended to keep a supply of water close at all times, and only light one at a time. They strictly advise against attempting to relight "a dud".

As for using the grill to cook up some food for the party, Red Cross suggests keeping it out in the open, away from trees or other objects, and always confirming it's being watched.

Additionally, using long-handled tools while you cook and steering clear from adding charcoal start fluid after coals have been ignited helps lower the risk of accidents.