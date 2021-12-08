Recognizing and understanding your feelings | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on Aug. 12 to discuss the importance of knowing your feelings and dealing with them properly.

YORK, Pa. — In life, we feel a lot of things. Some days are good, some days are bad, and some are in the middle.

Reihm said that she received a question from a viewer asking her how to deal with all of her emotions in a healthy way, as she was raised in an environment that taught her to ignore negative feelings and didn't know how.

She recommends using the "Feelings Wheel," pictured below, to identify exactly what you're feeling. She said that the wheel breaks emotions down into categories that branch out from each other, so that you can get to the root of what you're feeling. Once that is figured out, you can begin to work through your emotions.

"Feelings are not the problem," she said. "We all have feelings; we all feel things every single day...it's how we respond to those feelings that generates the positive or negative outcome."

To view the whole interview, check out the clip above.