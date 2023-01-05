Printing company in Lancaster expected to close, laying off over 600 workers

According to the Labor and Industry Department, 380 people will be laid off from the West Plant and 276 will be laid off from the East Plant.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — According to the State Department of Labor and Industry, over 600 people will be laid off from two Lancaster printing companies.

LSC Communications Lancaster West Plant, located at 1375 Harrisburg Pike, and Lancaster East Plant, at 216 Greenfield Road, will be closing their doors permanently on March 31, 2023.

According to the Labor and Industry Department, 380 people will be laid off from the West Plant and 276 will be laid off from the East Plant.

In total, 656 workers are expected to lose their jobs.