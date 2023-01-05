x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Printing company in Lancaster expected to close, laying off over 600 workers

According to the Labor and Industry Department, 380 people will be laid off from the West Plant and 276 will be laid off from the East Plant.
Credit: stock.adobe.co

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — According to the State Department of Labor and Industry, over 600 people will be laid off from two Lancaster printing companies. 

LSC Communications Lancaster West Plant, located at 1375 Harrisburg Pike, and Lancaster East Plant, at 216 Greenfield Road, will be closing their doors permanently on March 31, 2023. 

According to the Labor and Industry Department, 380 people will be laid off from the West Plant and 276 will be laid off from the East Plant. 

In total, 656 workers are expected to lose their jobs. 

LSC Communications, a printing company based in Chicago, at this time has not released a statement on the matter.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

Children's medication shortage continues at some locations

Before You Leave, Check This Out