The Pride of the Susquehanna honors Juneteenth with free cruises

The first Juneteenth Sunset Cruise was hosted by the Pride of the Susquehanna in City Island, Harrisburg to celebrate the holiday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pride of the Susquehanna riverboat celebrated Juneteenth with a free cruise down the river.

The first-of-its-kind event invited 100 people to enjoy a night on the river to celebrate the holiday.

The night featured a special guest, former State Representative Sue Helm, who sponsored the bill that made Juneteenth an official state holiday.

Organizers of the event say it's important to honor the history that the holiday represents for our nation.

"[This allows us to] just to learn about our history, about where we've come as a nation and also as an African American, [alongside] what struggles we've had and what struggles we are still positioned with and working through as individuals and as a country," said Juneteenth Sunset Cruise Chairman Glenn Williams.