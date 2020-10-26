Pride of the Lions: Penn State opens season with sloppy setback

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — There's a reason why a team like Idaho is first on the schedule sometimes. With no scrimmages in college football, it's nice to open up the regular season against a team where it's ok if it takes a little while to find your footing so you can ease into the year. There's no such luxury when you jump right into the Big Ten Conference schedule and Penn State pays for a lackluster performance in Bloomington in their overtime loss to Indiana.
"We have not been a team to get penalties and we have not been a team with turnovers and tonight we had both," explained Head Coach James Franklin. "I thin we had 10 penalties for 100 yards which is very unchartacteristic and we had three turnovers and a couple of those turnovers were in the red zone too."
They need to clean up the offense a lot in order to compete with 3rd ranked Ohio State on Saturday Night.