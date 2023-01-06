Pride Month 2023 | Events, ways to celebrate in central Pennsylvania

Here is a list of events and ways to celebrate Pride Month in south central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — June is known as Pride Month, a time to support and uplift the LGBTQIA+ community.

Many organizations in south central Pennsylvania are hosting festivals and entertainment to commemorate the occasion.

Here is a list of events and ways to celebrate during Pride Month 2023 (If you don't see yours on the list and would like it added, e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

Cumberland County

Carlisle

Carlisle Pride is hosting events from June 9 - 11 to celebrate Pride Month.

A "Bonfire Beyond the Binary" will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at YWCA Carlisle on Friday, June 9.

On June 10, a proclamation of pride will be made at Borough Hall at 10 a.m., followed by a walk through Carlisle with pride at 11 a.m. and a pride picnic from 12 - 4 p.m.

On June 11, the opening reception of Prisms & Pride will be held from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Penny Gallery.

Mechanicsburg

Bowling fans can celebrate Pride Month at Trindle Bowl during Pins for Pride on June 4.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., games will be two for $12, including shoes. A percent of all proceeds will help support the Pride Festival, the company said.

Lancaster County

Lancaster

Lancaster Pride will host the following events for Pride Month:

June 1 - Cocktail Release Happy Hour at Shot and Bottle, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

June 1 - Flag Raising 1 p.m. at Lancaster City Hall

June 2 - Art Show @ LancLiving Realty / EsoArts Lancaster

Brady Pappas will be featuring their "Give Them Flowers" exhibit at EsoArts.

Pax Kunst will be featuring her art at Lancaster Living Realty.

June 2 - Beer Release Party @ Our Town Brewery, time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Pride Beer can be found at the following locations:

Marriott

TellUs360 x Lancaster Recreation Commission - Beer Gardens

TellUs360

Zoetropolis

Shot & Bottle

Per Diem

The Fridge

June 4 - Pride Float

June 11 - Pet Parade @ Buchanan Park. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. Parade starts at 11:15 a.m.

June 14 - KBA and Lancaster Pride Mixer @ The Pressroom 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

June 15 - Lancaster Changemakers Pride Poetry @ The LOOP - LGBTQ+ Coalition 7 pm

June 16 - Pre-Pride Festival White Party (Palm Springs themed) @ The Imperial Restaurant 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

June 17- 15th Annual Lancaster Pride Festival 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Volunteer Sign Up: https://bit.ly/41Ugs8h

Pride Festival Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-lancaster-pride-festival-tickets-608865873217

June 17 - Lancaster Pride Festival After Party 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

June 22 - Celebrity Bartending at Decades 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

June 24 - Pride Pool Party, Lancaster Rec Center, Time: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Lititz

The Lititz Pride Festival returns on June 17 for its third year at Lititz Springs Park. Organized by Lititz Chooses Love, this celebration welcomes everyone to come as they are, to listen, to learn, and, always, to choose love.