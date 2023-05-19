Postal Service asks residents to beautify their mailboxes

The United States Postal Service is asking its customers to spruce up their mailboxes to help delivery and collection operations.

The initiative is called Mailbox Improvement Week and runs from May 21–27. It is a time for customers on city motorized, rural or contract delivery service routes (formerly highway contract box delivery routes) to examine and, where necessary, improve the appearance of their mailboxes.

According to the USPS, "neat, attractive mail­boxes make a significant contribution to the appearance of the countryside and streets in suburban areas."

The week calls attention to the need for mailboxes that are:

Approved by the Postmaster General. Designed to protect the mail from weather. Safe to use. Conveniently located. Neat in appearance.

The USPS says mailboxes that meet these five requirements help delivery and collection operations and improve service to the entire route.