Police departments prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

LANCASTER, Pa. — New Year’s Eve celebrations are set to take place across the state.

Local police departments, venues and more are urging the public to be aware of their surroundings, not travel under the influence and stay safe during the holiday weekend.

Lieutenant Glenn Stoltzfus with Lancaster Police Department said in preparation for the evening, there will be an increase in police presence to monitor the roads and make sure residents get home safe.

“It’s to make sure downtown is safe, but it’s also to make sure our roadways are safe,” said Lt. Stoltzfus. "We have a lot of streets in the city and we’re going to be making sure that the motor vehicle traffic going down those streets, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, is doing it safely."

Law enforcement agencies in several central Pennsylvania counties are helping residents find a way home from holiday celebrations without risking a DUI. Multiple counties are partnering with Anheuser-Bush, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber for the "Decide to Ride" initiative, which offers residents a $15 credit towards a ride home.

“As adults consume alcoholic beverages, you know your judgment is impaired; that’s probably the first thing that’s impaired, it’s your judgment,” said Lt. Stoltzfus. "So you may think ‘oh I’m okay’ but your judgment is impaired as you are physically."

Stoltzfus said the department receives a number of firework complaints during this time of year but not as many as during the Fourth of July holiday. For pets who may be startled due to the noise, he says comforting them and letting your furry friend know they’re okay should calm them down.