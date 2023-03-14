Celebrate Pi Day with these kid-friendly crafts

Colleen with the Sylvan Learning Center came to the FOX43 studio this morning to demonstrate some fun crafts to help kids understand and enjoy Pi Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Today is Pi Day—and you don't have to make a pie to celebrate!

Colleen Rudegeair, center director at the Sylvan Learning Center of Mechanicsburg, came to the FOX43 studio this morning to demonstrate some fun crafts to help kids understand and enjoy Pi Day.

National Pi Day occurs every year on March 14 as a nod to the first three digits of the never-ending number: 3.14.

The activities play off of this same concept, having kids color the numbers of pi, make bracelets based off of its digits, interact with coloring sheets and word searches—and maybe talk a little bit about the pies you eat.

"We really try to start with the introduction to what really makes math and reading and learning very very fun, introducing students to pi with activities like crafts and pizza pie and regular pie," Rudegeair said. "That is a really, really great way to introduce them to what is actually a very complicated math concept."

Sylvan offers a variety of services to help your child learn, from hands-on tutoring to free worksheets and games.

"One of the big things we do at Sylvan... we are just here to make learning easier for students and more enjoyable for students and give them the boost that they need," Rudegeair said. "But it's not all about the learning, it's about the fun as well, so we try to incorporate as many fun activities into our learning as we can."