PHOTO GALLERY: A look back at the month of March in Central Pa.

March 2022 had a little bit of everything: sun, snow, wind, clouds, and rainbows!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 2021.

The month of March provided a little bit of everything in Central Pennsylvania.

The weather was wild, showcasing some snow, sun, clouds, wind and rainbows all in a 31 day span.

Temperatures ranged from winter to spring, as the area experienced seven 70 degree days throughout the month.

With all that Mother Nature provided, our viewers got out, enjoyed the surroundings of our area, and snapped some photos that they shared with us via the 'Near Me' feature in the FOX43 app!

Here is a gallery of our viewer submitted photos from the month of March: