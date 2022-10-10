PHOTO GALLERY: Images of Autumn across Central Pennsylvania

Our viewers are showing off the beauty of fall with these user-submitted photos!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Chilly nights and changing leaves are just a taste of what fall has in store for central Pennsylvanians.

From sunsets, Friday night lights, Halloween decorations and pets, our users have submitted a wide array of beautiful fall photos!

You can share your photos with us via the 'Near Me' feature in the FOX43 app!

Fall is far from over and we'd love to see what's going on across our area.

Here are the best of our viewer-submitted photos from the first weeks of Fall 2022 in central Pennsylvania:

Fall 2022 in Central Pennsylvania 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18