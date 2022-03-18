York County SPCA celebrates St. Patrick's Day by reducing cat adoption fees

Through March 20, interested adopters can get 50% off any adult or senior cat.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County SPCA is celebrating "St. Catrick's Week" through March 20: all adoption fees for adult and senior cats will be 50% off.

All adoption meet-and-greets must be scheduled and are conducted by appointment only, according to the shelter.

There are about 30 to 40 cats available for adoption, also according to the shelter.

The organization says they are tremendously grateful for the public's support, as are all the cats, as they may hopefully find their forever homes this weekend.

"St. Catrick's Week" is being sponsored by New York Wire Works.

If you're interested in submitting an adoption application, visit the York County SPCA's website.

Check out the clip above for more information.