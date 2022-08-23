What dog owners need to know about canine parvovirus, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis, from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic, joined FOX43 on Sept. 6 to discuss what local pet owners should know about the virus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Canine parvovirus made national headlines after more than 20 dogs died from it in Michigan last month.

Dr. Bill Lewis, from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic, joined FOX43 on Sept. 6 to discuss what local pet owners should know about the virus.

First off, the virus is typically spread through fecal matter, Dr. Lewis says. When a dog interacts with another dog's fecal matter that is infected, they can contract the virus.

According to Dr. Lewis, parvovirus attacks dogs' intestines and stops them from being able to absorb vital nutrients.

Symptoms of the virus include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, dehydration, tiredness, and loss of appetite, he said.

The virus can be treated in intensive care, if the case is severe enough, where veterinarians will focus on getting the dog the hydration it needs, and putting them on intestinal protectants, which help to heal the lining of the intestines. Antibiotics are most important, he added.

Dr. Lewis also recommends vaccination as a preventative measure.