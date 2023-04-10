Veterans receive support puppies from non-profit

The VALOR Clinic Foundation is using a man's best friend to provide support to veterans in need.

JONAS, Pa. — Holding a 9-week-old black lab in his arms, Army Veteran Donald Harrell of White Haven didn't know his life was about to change.

"It's going to fill the void for me," Harrell said. "Because I lost, I had two golden retrievers we had them for 11 years and they passed four months apart... My wife still works so I have a lot of time, free time on my hands. Initially, I didn't want to get another dog or dogs, and thought maybe it's time."

Harrell was one of the veterans chosen to receive a support dog from the Valor Clinic Foundation in Polk Township near Jonas.

The puppies are part of VALOR's Veterans Unstoppable PTSD Program.

A program that Air Force Veteran Jennifer Hieber and her husband, an army vet, are also benefiting from.

"When you are in the military you have comradery, you have a team. When you get out you're sort of forgotten. Organizations like this like really show support for us and offer us things maybe we would of gotten in the military that we miss or just a chance to be a part of a team," Hieber said.

Since Valor's inception in 2012 more than 45 dogs have been gifted to veterans. Now the hope for the puppies is to provide, love and support for those who fought for our country.

"Sometimes relationship problems are one of the biggest problems veterans face, and so a puppy bridges some of their relationship issues and gives them a safe space of unconditional love and support and a chance to get out of their own head," said Mark Baylis, VALOR Clinic Foundation founder.

The program does not just give a dog a home, but a veteran a new sense of companionship.

Baylis said none of this would be possible without fundraisers throughout the year, including their annual Patriots Ball.

VALOR's Patriots Ball is Nov. 11, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Stroudsmoor.

Tickets per person are $125, or $950 for a table of eight.

For more information or to get your tickets, click here.

