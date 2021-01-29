Third annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts now underway

Animal lovers can send in videos of their pets for a chance to appear in the iconic commercial.

INDIANAPOLIS — The third annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are now underway. Animal lovers can send in videos of their pets for a chance to appear in the iconic commercial.

Videos of pets trying out will be accepted through March 1 at Bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com. The winner will get a spot in the national TV commercial and a $5,000 prize.

Last year, a dog from Ohio known as Lieutenant Dan was crowned as the 2020 Cadbury Bunny. Lieutenant Dan hails from the Cincinnati suburb of New Richmond. Missing both of his hind legs, this pup's name is inspired by the "Forrest Gump" character famously portrayed by Gary Sinise.

"Lieutenant Dan was born different, but hasn't let that slow him down!" his bio declared. "He has a joy for life that is infectious and inspiring!"

Once his pictures were posted on social media, Lieutenant Dan quickly became a fan-favorite in the Easter candy contest.