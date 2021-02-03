Getting ready for spring pet allergies, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis from Lincoln Highway Veterinary Clinic in Lancaster, spoke with FOX43's Jackie De Tore about how to manage our pets' allergies.

YORK, Pa. — Even though it might not seem like it, spring is right around the corner.

With springtime comes allergies, and not just for us, but for our pets too.

Just like humans, pets' allergies can be just as bad as humans', according to Dr. Lewis. He says that common symptoms to look out for in animals are chronic sneezing, nasal discharge, and red, itchy, watery eyes. Pets will also paw at their faces, rub on the carpet, and bite their skin if their allergies are acting up.

In order to help your pets with their allergies in the home, Dr. Lewis says that it's important to change air filters frequently and keep them clean. For pets that spend a lot of time outside, the answer might be medication.