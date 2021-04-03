How to address separation anxiety in pets, according to a pet behavior scientist

When we eventually transition back to normal life, our pets might feel anxious or scared. Check out the clip to learn how to help them.

YORK, Pa. — If there's one good thing that's come out of the last year, it's that we've all gotten to spend more time with our pets.

The pandemic has kept many of us at home for work, school, and pretty much everything else. Eventually though, normal life will return and some of our pets - who don't really know what's going on - may have some issues adjusting.

To learn how to help your pets with their separation anxiety, FOX43's Jackie De Tore spoke with Dr. Ragen McGowan, pet behavior scientist at Purina.

Dr. McGowan says that pets "thrive on routine" so in order to help them adjust back to a normal schedule, there's a few things you can do. Keeping breakfast around the same time every day, taking dogs out for walks at the end of the "work day," and finding reasons to leave the house during the day for even a small amount of time can help pets readjust.

She also discussed a few of the warning signs of separation anxiety in pets. These include: increased vocalization, depression, soiling the carpet, and excessive chewing.