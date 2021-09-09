Protecting your pets from toxic mushrooms, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis joined FOX43 on Sept. 9 to discuss how to better protect your pets from the dangers of the outdoors.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sometimes, it's hard to protect our pets.

One thing we can all do, however, is pay attention to what they're eating.

Dr. Bill Lewis joined FOX43 on Sept. 9 to discuss how to better protect your pets from the dangers of the outdoors, particularly toxic, wild mushrooms.

He said that it is important to note that some mushrooms are harmless, some can cause mild symptoms like stomach upset, and others can cause liver failure, kidney failure, and even death. So, it's important to know which mushrooms you're dealing with.

Dr. Lewis said to look out for symptoms of sudden sickness in your pets like vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy. He also said to make sure your pets are eating regularly as well.

He added that if you see these symptoms, you should take your pets to the veterinarian immediately. Some treatment options for pets who have eaten toxic mushrooms include induced vomiting and activated charcoal treatment which blocks certain things from being absorbed into the body.