Keeping your pets safe from the heat, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Humans aren't the only ones suffering in this heat. Dr. Bill Lewis of Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic joined FOX43 to share some tips on helping your pets stay safe.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you've been outside lately, you know that it has been unbearably hot. And your pets have definitely noticed it too.

Humans aren't the only ones suffering in this heat. Dr. Bill Lewis of Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic joined FOX43 to share some tips on helping your pets stay safe.

Dr. Lewis said that if our pets get too hot, they can suffer with anything from heat stress to panting to excessive salivation and even, heat stroke. This can be extremely life-threatening, he said, causing tremors, seizures, and death in the worst cases.

In order to prevent our pets from getting too hot, Dr. Lewis said that it's important to listen to them. Going for walks early in the morning also helps, since it's usually not as hot during the early hours of the day. He said that if you are going to let your pets out in the heat, perhaps to sunbathe, to set a timer and have a specific amount of time in mind that you'll let them do so. Make sure they have plenty of fresh, cool water as well, he said.

Some things you can do to keep your pets comfortable include buying special terrycloth jackets that you can wet in order to make them cool and putting rubbing alcohol on their foot pads to get rid of some of the excess body heat. If you have a dog and you're taking them for a walk, try to keep them in the grass so they don't burn their paws.

Dr. Lewis concluded by reminding FOX43 viewers to never leave an animal in a hot car.