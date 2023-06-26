How to keep your pets calm during fireworks

There are many ways to keep your pet safe and calm during Independence Day celebrations.

DENVER — The most patriotic day of the year can be a nightmare for many pets.

The loud booms and lights from fireworks and firecrackers can make pets frightened, anxious and possibly destructive.

Some animals may try to run away from home, according to Denver Animal Protection (DAP).

Fireworks, sparklers, cherry bombs and other Independence Day fireworks can frighten even the most mild-mannered pets, according to DAP.

However, there are some ways to keep your pet calm and safe during Independence Day celebrations.

Don't

Take your pet to parades or fireworks displays or leave your pet in the car at a fireworks show.

Leave pets outside unattended, even in a fenced yard or on a chain. Pets that normally wouldn't leave the yard may escape and become lost or become entangled in their chain when fearful.

Do

Keep pets indoors at home in a sheltered, quiet area. Some animals can become destructive when frightened, so be sure you've removed any fragile items.

Find a pet sitter if you’re spending the day away from home.

Provide a safe place. Pets may seek out a small den-like place, such as a crate if they are fearful or stressed. Create a safe place and familiarize your pet with the area before needed to reduce stress during fireworks.

License and microchip your pet. If for some reason your pet escapes, make sure your pet is licensed and microchipped. Having identification will increase the likelihood that your pet will be returned to you if lost.

Make sure your pets are wearing identification tags so if they do become lost, they can be returned promptly.

Use a leash or carrier when transporting your pet. If you must be outside with your pet, keep the pet on a leash or in a carrier.

Talk to your veterinarian if you know your dog has anxiety.

Keep sparklers, glow sticks, charcoal, food scraps and kabob skewers away from curious pets.

Animals found running at-large should be taken to your local animal shelter, where they will have the best chance of being reunited with their owners.

