How to treat pets with diabetes, with Dr. Bill Lewis

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pets need special care, especially pets with underlying health conditions like diabetes.

According to Vetsource, an estimated one in every 300 dogs and one in every 230 cats will develop diabetes during their lifetime. Those numbers are continuing to rise, as well, according to the State of Pet Health Report. The report shows an upward trend in the prevalence of the disease among pets, "rising nearly 80% in dogs and 18% in cats over a 10-year period."

Dr. Bill Lewis of Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic spoke with FOX43's Amy Lutz on Aug. 3 about how to care for pets with diabetes.

According to Dr. Lewis, diabetes in animals is extremely similar to diabetes in humans. Weight and genetics play a huge role, for example.

Symptoms to look out for include increased drinking and urination, lethargy, and changes in walking techniques. He says that changing your pets' diet as well as injecting them with insulin are the primary treatment factors.