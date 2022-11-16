Pet retailer Chewy announces 'Letters to Chewy Claus' for animal-lovers

According to the company, Chewy Claus will review those submissions, determine who has been naughty or nice and deliver gifts to thousands of furry.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Chewy is bringing the joy of the holiday season to pets!

The online pet retailer just launched a new holiday program- Letters to Chewy Claus- which allows pets to send in their holiday lists to Chewy Claus and experience the magic of receiving a special gift picked out just for them.

All pets can share their holiday wish lists by visiting this special pet-friendly website.

According to the company, Chewy Claus will review those submissions, determine who has been naughty or nice and deliver gifts to thousands of furry, feathery and scaly friends and their pet parents.

“Through Chewy Claus, we are hoping to spread joy while recognizing the most important gift that keeps on giving—the love and companionship of our pets," said Orlena Yeung, VP of brand marketing at Chewy.

In addition, Chewy Claus will give extra love and care to some of the most vulnerable pets living in shelters and rescues this holiday season with the help of Greater Good Charities.

For every letter submitted to Chewy Claus before Dec. 15, Chewy will donate one pound of food to one of their non-profit partners, up to 15,000 pounds.

Chewy will also match customer purchases in the form of a product donation up to $1 million per week for a potential total of $10 million throughout their Season of Giving, which runs through Jan. 3, 2023.