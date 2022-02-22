Furry friends with Eden, the dog!

Eden is a 7-year-old dog with a lot of energy looking for her forever home.

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you’re looking for an adult dog who still has lots of energy to play and go on walks, Eden is the perfect dog for you!

Eden is a 7-year-old, mixed breed dog who was found as a stray in Lancaster. She gets really excited to meet new people and settles quickly once introduced.

“She’s super social. She loves everyone she meets," Kisha Reinmiller, site supervisor at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, said. “And then once she really settles in she’ll start rolling on her back and asking for belly rubs and she loves to play with her toys.”

Eden will sit for treats and loves giving kisses.

Reinmiller says that Eden needs to be the only dog in her home, but not to let that deter you from adopting her.

“She doesn’t like other dogs, but she definitely makes up for that with her shining personality," she said.

Eden will do well with kids over the age of 5 who can handle Eden's energy when she gets excited. Reinmiller is not sure how Eden will do with cats.

Eden's perfect family will have both energy to play but is also eager to snuggle on the couch.

“Someone that’s looking for a dog that’s looking to go out for walks, likes to play, will shower you with love, but doesn’t mind only having one dog in their life," Reinmiller said.