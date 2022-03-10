Pennsylvania SPCA begins accepting animals affected by Hurricane Ian

The animals, which include both dogs and cats, arrived from Florida at the PSPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 2.

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA has teamed up with the Greater Good Charities to accept a transport of animals affected by Hurricane Ian.

The animals, which include both dogs and cats, arrived from Florida at the PSPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters on Sunday, the organization said.

In total, the shelter accepted six dogs and five cats/kittens.

“The Pennsylvania SPCA has always been dedicated to helping animals in need, as evidenced by our long history of fighting animal cruelty and neglect throughout the Commonwealth,” said Julie Klim, PSPCA CEO. “When we have the opportunity and ability to make an impact on animals like these who have fallen victim to a natural disaster, we step up.”

After arrival, the dogs will enter a 14-day quarantine at the PSPCA. During this time frame, they will not be in contact with any other current shelter animals to ensure the safety of all dogs.

After their isolation, and with all health and wellness checks in order, the dogs will be available for adoption.

The cats will be medically evaluated as well, but will not enter a quarantine period and will be available for adoption shortly after arrival.

Individuals and families are encouraged to come meet the adoptable dogs and cats. The PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters is open daily from 12 to 6:30 p.m.

Some pictures and videos of the rescued animals can be found below: