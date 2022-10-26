Pa. Agriculture Secretary reminds pet owners to license their dogs

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded dog owners that it is both illegal and irresponsible to not license your pet.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded dog owners that no Halloween costume is complete without a tag on the dog's collar.

Dog licenses help keep your pet safe and funds the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s work, such as inspecting kennels, investigating illegal puppy mill operators, reuniting lost licensed dogs with their owners and much more.

“Pennsylvania has made one thing clear—we love our dogs,” said Sec. Redding. “The best way to protect the dogs we love—at Halloween and every day—is with a license. Even if a dog has a chip, a license on their collar is clearly visible and helps ensure they will be brought home rather than ending up in a shelter.”

All dogs older than three months are required to be licensed. Licenses are renewed annually, or pet owners can purchase a lifetime license if their dog has permanent identification such as a microchip or tattoo.

A lifetime license costs $31.50 for dogs that are spayed or neutered, or $51.50 if they are not.

An annual dog license costs $6.50 if they are spayed or neutered, or $8.50 if they are not.

Elderly adults and persons with disabilities may qualify for a discount.

Remember, it's cheaper to license your dog than to pay the $50 to $300 fine—and don't forget about court fees.

“If you love your dog, license your dog,” Redding said. “A license comes first on the list when you’re protecting your pup from holiday hazards like eating too much candy or bolting out the door when you open it to trick-or-treaters. A license is a small investment in your pet’s safety and your family’s peace of mind.”

Sec. Redding offered these tips for keeping your dog safe this Halloween:

Make sure their costume includes a PA dog license on the collar.

When opening the door for trick-or-treaters, keep your pup leashed so he won’t bolt out to join the fun.

Make sure your pup’s costume is free of flammable material and choking hazards.

No candy for your canine.

Dogs must be licensed by Jan. 1, 2023.