Online pet retailer, Chewy, leases new facility in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Chewy Inc., the online retail destination for pet owners across the United States and beyond, is leasing a new 732,000-square-foot facility located in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania in partnership with Goodman Logistics Center Newberry.

According to a press release sent out yesterday, Goodman Logistics Center Newberry, located off Exit 35 on Interstate 83 is "uniquely positioned to provide Chewy with a broad supply chain solution for Northeast and Mid-Atlantic networks," as well as the surrounding communities.

“As Chewy’s fourth fulfillment center in the state of Pennsylvania, this newest location is a continuation of our investment in the region,” Pete Krillies, vice president of real estate and facilities at Chewy, said. “We appreciate the partnership with business organizations such as Goodman. We look forward to making a positive economic impact in the community of York County with the creation of 400 new jobs, while enhancing our delivery network in the northeast region.”

Anthony Roxic, CEO of Goodman North America said that this decision was made in order to keep up with the growing digital economy. He said that the location is a "strategically located logistics space" with access to nearby large markets.