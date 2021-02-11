Cold weather and older pets, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Winter is hard on all pets, but especially older ones. Dr. Bill Lewis joined FOX43 on Nov. 2 to talk about how to help our furry friends through the colder months.

This is why Dr. Bill Lewis joined FOX43 on Nov. 2 to talk about how to help our furry friends through the colder months.

Dr. Lewis says that the outdoor temperature that different dogs can handle varies by breed. Huskies, malamutes, and other Alaskan breeds are by design ready for the cold. But, when it comes to short-haired breeds, any temperature below 40° can be too cold.

As pets age however, the colder temperatures start to affect them even more. Their muscles become stiff and achy, and sometimes the cold worsens this, according to Dr. Lewis.

He suggests giving joint supplements to your pets, as well as considering therapeutic laser treatments, which increase blood flow and loosen the joints. Dr. Lewis even said that he has clients that give their pets full-spectrum CBD oil, which helps them relax both their minds and their muscles during the colder months.

He also said to look for changes in appetite to indicate whether the cold is affecting your pet.