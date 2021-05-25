Simple steps to boost your pet’s mental well-being, with Dr. Sharon Campbell

Dr. Sharon L. Campbell joined FOX43 on May 25 to talk pets, their mental health, and what owners can do to help.

YORK, Pa. — Dr. Sharon L. Campbell joined FOX43's Amy Lutz on May 25 to discuss pets, their mental health, and what owners can do to help.

Dr. Campbell shared a bit of background on the topic. She said that many people are aware that pets can improve their owners' emotional, social, and physical well-being but many aren't aware that they contribute to their pet's well-being as well.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and while animals' mental states aren't as complex as humans, "they do experience a wide range of emotions: from love and joy to anxiety and fear," Dr. Campbell said.

As pandemic restrictions ease, many pets may start to get confused when their owners start leaving the house every day again. This is why Dr. Campbell shared some tips to care for your pets and their mental health.

One thing you can do is continue training.

"Pets love being good at things," she said. "And they also love knowing that they're making you proud. By keeping your pet on their toes with consistent training, you can keep their brain health engaged and in great shape."

Keeping some sort of routine, also helps. Pets can't tell time, but establishing a set time for sleep, walks, and food helps them feel grounded, according to Dr. Campbell.

She also said it's important to look out for signs that your pet isn't feeling great. Check for changes in their daily behavior.

"Because pets can't speak, you're their most important advocate," she said. "Whether they are subtle or more meaningful signs, your pet's behavior can give you clues about their physical health. That’s also why it’s important to schedule regular check-ups with your vet – they can help you identify things that are not immediately obvious to you."