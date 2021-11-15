Lancaster SPCA hosts its Santa Claws and Paws holiday drive

Jennifer Nields, Pennsylvania SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Officer, joined FOX43 on Nov. 12 to discuss the giving event.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster Center is giving back to the pet owner community this holiday season.

The organization's Santa Claws and Paws Holiday Drive will be accepting donations of pet food, blankets, beds, toys, gift cards, and more, that will then be distributed to pet-owning families in need, according to a press release.

The families will be chosen by local police, fire departments, and by nomination and gifts will be delivered between Christmas and the New Year, also according to the press release.

Jennifer Nields, Pennsylvania SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Officer, joined FOX43 on Nov. 12 to discuss the giving event.

“All these families need is a helping hand, and seeing as though the mission of the Pennsylvania SPCA is not only to find homes for animals, but to keep them there, we thought what better time to help than during the holidays," she said.

To nominate a deserving family, email here. Nominations should include descriptions of each animal in the household and their needs.

To donate, people can drop off items at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, located at 848 South Prince Street in Lancaster, or go to any of the following donation locations:

That Fish Place-That Pet Place, 237 Centerville Road, Lancaster

Playful Pups Retreat Daycare and Training Center, 406 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown

Basset and Lab, 1352 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

Chancey's Pub, 6049 Main Street, East Petersburg

Drake's Pet Place, 1874 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster

VCA Bridgeport Animal Hospital, 1251 Ranck Mill Road, Lancaster

McCleary’s Pub, 130 West Front Street, Marietta

Pour Man's Brewing Company, 284 South Reading Road, Ephrata

Tractor Supply Co., 1360 Strickler Road, Mount Joy

The Shaggy Dog, 217 South Main Street, Manheim

Brick House Cafe, 60 North Main Street, Manheim

There will also be a supporting event at Pour Man's Brewing Company on Nov. 22 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Santa Claws and Paws Program, also according to the press release. There will be outdoor seating available so that people can bring their dogs along with them.

Donations are being accepted through Dec. 8.