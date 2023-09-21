Lancaster Police K9 officer is undergoing further treatment for cancer

K9 Officer Zoltan will remain on active duty, but it's the second time in a year that he's received a cancer diagnosis, the police department said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster Police K9 officer is undergoing treatment for cancer for the second time in less than a year, the police department announced Thursday.

K9 Officer Zoltan was diagnosed to be in remission following 19 weeks of treatment in May, the police department said.

"However, we received disheartening news earlier this week: our vet has determined that the B-cell lymphoma has unfortunately returned," the department said on Facebook.

The news means that Zoltan will once again undergo 19 weeks of treatment, the police department stated.

As was the case earlier this year, Zoltan will remain on active duty while he receives care.

"Continuing to work is not only beneficial for his well-being but also helps maintain his routine and keeps him engaged in what he loves most," the police department said.

"We kindly ask that you keep Zoltan and his handler, Officer J. Hatfield, in your thoughts and prayers throughout this treatment," the police department said. "Your support means a lot to both of them."