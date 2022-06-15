Ready Pet GO! K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League

What started in Silver Lake has now grown to more than 130 clubs around the world.

SILVER LAKE, Ohio — There is no shortage of competitive sports leagues each summer – from golf, baseball, soccer and tennis just to name a few.

But how about a friendly competition you can take part in along with your best friend? Look no further than the K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League.

We tried one out a few weeks ago when the weather was more like March -- but the dogs don’t mind.

We went right to the man who knows the most about K9 Toss and Fetch leagues. That’s because he started it.

“Hello! My name is Mark Vitullo. I am the founder and administrator of the K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch Worldwide League, that was started right here in Silver Lake Ohio.”

The competition is pretty straight forward. Make as many catches as possible in one minute. The farther the distance that Frisbee is caught, the more points.

We visited on the final day for spring league. Summer league is just getting started. Competition goes on all year long in all types of weather.

“There are 130 clubs around the world who are also playing in this worldwide league,” Vitullo said.

Silver Lake consistently ranks among the world’s best, but that shouldn’t intimidate any newbies.

“It’s just a huge Frisbee family. We all have one thing in common: Dogs. And we just love it. So it's good exercise for the dogs and for us,” said Betty Zamoskar, one of the club’s founding members.

While sporting dogs might have a slight speed advantage, all breeds and mutts are welcome.

“We've got mini poodles, we've got everything, all breeds are here, so they they're all represented here,” said Frank Bilby.



As long as your “Frisbeast” is up for some catch and fetch, you are guaranteed a good time!

“The dogs love it. It creates a great way to create a better bond with your dog. It socializes them with this high excitement environment. It’s just good social activity for people too,” Vitullo said before adding, “a good Frisbee dog is a tired Frisbee dog.”

