Humane Pennsylvania hosts a three-day, fee-waived adoption event

The Berks and Lancaster County Humane Pa. adoption centers will be hosting the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editors note: Video is from June 1.

Looking to add a furry friend to the family this summer?

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a three-day fee-waived adoption event at its Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers.

Beginning Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, animals ranging from cats, dogs, turtles, and other critters will be up for adoption.

Sponsored by Muller Rare Coins & Fine Jewelry, the adoption fee-waiver will include vaccinations, flea treatment, microchipping, food, and more.

Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the shelter campuses or HumanePA.org for more information about the animals.