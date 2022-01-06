Humane Pennsylvania hosts a three-day, fee-waived adoption event

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editors note: Video is from June 1.
Looking to add a furry friend to the family this summer?
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a three-day fee-waived adoption event at its Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers.
Beginning Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, animals ranging from cats, dogs, turtles, and other critters will be up for adoption.
Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving and Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving are the two participating locations with this event.
Sponsored by Muller Rare Coins & Fine Jewelry, the adoption fee-waiver will include vaccinations, flea treatment, microchipping, food, and more.
Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the shelter campuses or HumanePA.org for more information about the animals.
All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania's adoption screening process before adoption requirements can be finalized.