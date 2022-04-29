Adopt a shelter pet at no cost to celebrate 'National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day'

The shelter says it's expecting to have about 25 cats, 14 dogs, a couple of rats, and a handful of guinea pigs available for adoption.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Humane League of Lancaster County has waived all adoption fees through Sunday as part of "National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day." The organization says this was made possible because of a local sponsor that will cover all the fees.

Adoptions will include vaccinations and de-worming medication, flea treatment, micro-chipping, and and free 1 pound bag of Science Diet Pet Food. The animals will also have the chance to be spayed or neutered, if necessary.

The shelter says they're excited to help these furry friends find their forever families.

"So, the biggest thing is just getting our animals into good homes," Aida May, shelter manager at the Humane League said. "We want our animals to be out of here into their new homes, and off to their new lives. Not only are they (the people adopting) saving the lives of the animals, they are also opening up a spot for other animals in the community that may still need help."

If you come out this weekend, you will still need to fill out an application. Adoption hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.