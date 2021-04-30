x
Humane League of Lancaster County hosts waived adoption fee event for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

The event is being held today, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Credit: Humane League of Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Today, April 30, is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and the Humane League of Lancaster County is hosting a waived adoption fee event to celebrate.

State Farm Agent, Aubrey Montgomery, is covering all adoption fees.

In addition, for anyone who lets Montgomery give them a quote throughout the month of May, $10 will be donated back to the Humane League. 

The event is being held at the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, Pa. 17602 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested in adopting today must have an approved adoption interest form. More information of that can be found here.

