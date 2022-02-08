How to help your pet manage their weight, with Dr. Bill Lewis

Dr. Bill Lewis, from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic, joined FOX43 on Aug. 2 to discuss weight management and obesity problems in pets.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Like us, pets sometimes need a little help managing their weight.

This is why Dr. Bill Lewis, from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic, joined FOX43 on Aug. 2 to discuss weight management and obesity problems in pets.

He provided some tips on helping your pet with their weight, including:

Making sure they exercise (swimming is great for pets, as well as underwater treadmills, he says)

Getting them on a healthy diet (there are many low calorie and prescription diets out there for pets, he also says)

Feeding them less, or giving them less treats or healthier treats

Dr. Lewis also mentioned that your animal's weight becomes a major issue when it starts to affect their health, specifically their heart health. Overweight pets are also predisposed to diabetes, he says.

He also mentioned that the first step in helping your pet is admitting that they are indeed overweight, and that they need to lose weight in order to prevent future health issues.