Spunky, his mom Sparkle, and his four siblings are all looking for their new homes at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Spunky, the kitten!

Spunky is one of five kittens recently rescued by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. He’s an active and energetic kitten, according to Lindsay High, development director of the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

“Spunky is true to his name," High told FOX43. "He would do well in an active home with adopters that really want to play and give him lots of toys and attention. And then also help him continue his socialization.”

Given his energetic personality, High thinks Spunky could fit into almost any family situation.

“We don’t know how he would be with dogs, necessarily," High said. "His foster home did have a dog, but they were very, very tiny when they were in foster so I don’t think they interacted very often. But he is very agile and true to his name, so he would probably fold in nicely to any home."

Spunky, his mom Sparkle, and his other four siblings were found in a neighbor's yard and taken into the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. While Spunky is in good health, some of his siblings needed serious medical care.

"Several of the kittens had to have leg amputations because of injuries they sustained at birth," High added.

His siblings include Spotty, Spiffy, Spazzy, and Sparky. All of the kittens are recovering from their injuries and are ready to be adopted.

If you are interested in adopting Spunky or any of his family members, you can apply online at the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County's website.