Furry Friends with Shyla, the dog!

Shyla is a sweet golden retriever and lab mix looking for her forever family at Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

YORK, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Shyla, brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

This photogenic girl is a one-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever and lab mix. Her foster mom, Valerie Roth, says Shyla embodies those two breeds perfectly.

“If there’s a tennis ball anywhere in sight, you’re going to be throwing the ball for a while. She loves to play fetch. And she has the personality of a golden retriever where she just wants to be your best friend," Roth explained.

Shyla was recently rescued by Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue. As soon as she hopped out of the car, she knew she was close to home.

“The second I met her she rolled over for belly rubs," Roth told FOX43. "So she’s just like an instant plug-and-play in your home. She’s so sweet.”

Shyla gets along great with other dogs and kids. Roth says Shyla's perfect home will be with either an active individual or a family. As long as she's able to move and play, she'll be happy!

Shyla's new family will need to monitor her health. Shyla was recently diagnosed with early-stage heartworms. While the condition is treatable, Shyla does need to stay on the quiet side and keep her heart rate down for now as she undergoes treatment.

“She just needs to stay a little calmer. You can’t get her heart rate too elevated. And she just needs to relax a little bit," added Roth.

Charlie’s Crusaders will cover the rest of Shyla’s treatment to make sure she’s as healthy as can be with her new family. Valerie says that this medical condition shouldn’t deter future families from adopting this sweetheart.

“I always say that you can teach a dog any tricks but you can’t teach them to have a kind heart. And that’s what I know most about her. She’s just a sweetheart through and through. She’s a great dog and she’s going to make some family really happy.”