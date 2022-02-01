Furry friends with Shadow, the dog!

Shadow is a 4 year old phantom gray poodle with lots of energy. He's looking for his forever home.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Shadow, a phantom gray poodle!

He’s about four years old and weighs 50 pounds. He might not be a puppy anymore, but Shadow still has a lot of energy! One of his favorite pastimes is playing fetch.

“He’s just a fantastic dog. Really be a nice dog for a young family with children and something to play with," says Phil Staelens, Director of Animal Rescue Inc.

Shadow was found as a stray about three months ago. Since he was rescued, he's eating lots, gaining weight, and even learning some tricks too.

"He just seems to be highly intelligent. Very smart. Very attentive, he likes to listen to what you have to say," says Staelens.

Shadow is housebroken and walks well on a leash. He's also good with other dogs or cats too according to his foster parent.