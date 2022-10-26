Furry Friends with Rufus, the dog!

Rufus is a laid-back and mellow pup who's looking for a family to hang out on the couch with and watch TV.

YORK, Pa. — This week’s furry friend, Rufus, is brought to us by Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue.

Rufus is one of the sweetest pups you’ll ever meet, and his only requirement for his new family is that they have lots of love to give.

Rufus is a hound mix who’s about 5-years-old. He's a mellow dog who loves to chill on the couch with his people, according to his foster dad, Tom Fisher.

“Very chill, very laid-back, very mellow," he said. "All he wants to do is sit on the couch with his person and watch TV. That’s all he wants to do."

Rufus had a tough start to life and was rescued from a neglectful situation in the south. Since moving to York County, Rufus is getting all the love and TLC he needs.

Fisher says that Rufus went through heartworm treatments and is working on gaining some weight.

Rufus likes short walks and playing with toys, but his ideal family will be on the quieter side.

“His ideal home would be with, and I know you can’t always have your ideal, but the ideal would probably be a stay-at-home family or work from home and not extremely active," Fisher tells FOX43. "He does like to go on walks and be outside and he likes people. He’s just not an overly-active dog.”

An older family would be perfect for this sweet Velcro pup. If there are other dogs around, they need to be on the mellow side just like Rufus for them to become best friends.

Human siblings would also be great as long as they are on the older side as well.