This week's furry friend is Ripley, the dog!

Ripley is a 7-year-old terrier mix who loves to play and is looking for his new family at Animal Rescue Inc.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Ripley!

He may be 7-years-old, but this little guy acts just like a puppy!

“He’s very high energy," Phil Staelens, director of Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom told FOX43.

Whether out for a walk or running around the backyard, this pup loves to move around.

“He’s just very lovable, very fun, he likes to play," Staelens said. "He’s very active, as you can see. Seven-years-old for a dog like this is not very old.”

Staelens says Ripley was surrendered in Tennessee. Animal Rescue Inc. volunteered to take him in and help him find his forever home.

It's the rescue's hope that Ripley's future family will give him the time and energy he deserves. Ripley would do great in a home with kids and other dogs but doesn’t do as well with cats. A home with a fenced-in yard would also be a bonus.

Ripley is just one of many senior dogs looking for their new families at Animal Rescue Inc. There are many benefits to adopting an older pup, like the fact that these dogs are fully grown, typically house-trained, and already grown into their personalities.