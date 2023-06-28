Furry Friends with Richard, the dog!

Richard is the third longest-term resident at the PSPCA Lancaster Center. He's described as a handsome young man with the heart of a lion.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by the PSPCA Lancaster Center. Richard is a handsome mixed-breed dog who's estimated to be about 4 years old.

He is the third longest resident at the shelter, where staff say he has the heart of a lion.

Richard adores his people and loves to shower them with gentle kisses, warm cuddles, and leisurely strolls. He also loves to stop for back scratches and to play with a ball.

Richard is housebroken and crate trained with a moderate energy level, perfect for someone who likes to go on walks but also spends time on the couch.

Shelter staff say Richard needs to be the only animal in his new family, as he does have a high prey drive. Kids should also be older than 13 since it can take him some time to warm up to new people and is wary of strangers.

Richard needs a family willing to put some time in to get to know him before they adopt him. However, the PSPCA Lancaster Center say Richard is a worthwhile commitment.