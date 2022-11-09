Furry Friends with Oakley, the dog!

Oakley is an energetic dog who is looking for an active family to take him on adventures.

YORK, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Oakley, is a long-time resident at the York County SPCA.

The fact that he has not yet been adopted surprises staff, who say he's a great catch.

Oakley was found as a stray and has been at the shelter since July.

Kaila Young with the York County SPCA says Oakley is about one year old and still has tons of puppy energy.

“I think he would make an awesome adventure buddy because he loves to run. I’m sure he’d love to go for hikes," Young said. "He’s a sweetheart. He’s very loving, he loves his pets, he loves his affection once he calms down a little bit.”

Oakley is working on his tricks as well. He’s mastered sitting and is working on shaking and lying down.

“He’s very smart and eager to please, so he would be a great candidate for training. I think he could pick up tricks really quickly," said Young.

Oakley’s ideal family will be energetic. Dog-savvy or older kids would be best to handle his energy. Oakley loves all people, but if there are other dogs in the family, they’ll have to meet first.

“We think he would do well with a female dog and someone who’s probably about his size and who can maybe keep him in line a little bit," Young said.

If you’re thinking of adopting a dog, now is the time to do so. The York County SPCA has seen an unprecedented number of dogs over the past few weeks and is nearing capacity. Young says they are in a dire situation where they are seeking adopters immediately.

The shelter has temporarily reduced adoption fees to help get their dogs into their forever homes. They are also holding a cat adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 12, where they are hoping to have 35 separate cats adopted for a fee of just $35.