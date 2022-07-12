This week's Furry Friends are a family of cats from Animal Rescue Inc.!

This family of cats is patiently waiting for their home for the holidays at Animal Rescue Inc.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Our Furry Friends this week are Monkey, Milton and Maxine from Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom.

Monkey is a long hair tuxedo who likes to be held like a baby, and he loves to give hugs. He will nuzzle his head into your neck and make muffins. His brother Milton, the short hair tuxedo is a little more reserved, but has the sweetest disposition.

Their mother, Maxine, and her babies were brought to the rescue in August of 2021. A farmer found them in a groundhog hole on his property. Monkey and Milton were only about 7-weeks-old.

Maxine and her boys tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), the feline version of HIV in humans. FIV is not a death sentence for cats, as they can live for years as carriers and display no symptoms. Their immune system is compromised, so sometimes cats with FIV can have cold-like symptoms that come and go, but that's not always the case. It is impossible for cats to pass FIV to humans any other species.

There is an assumption that cats with FIV will not live as long, or that caring for them lead to high vet expenses, but many cats with FIV live long, healthy lives with regular veterinary care, experts say.

Monkey and Milton are a bonded pair.

They have a positive playful relationship and Milton looks to Monkey for reassurance and guidance. Milton is a little bit uncoordinated, and Monkey steps in to help. He makes certain Milton gets a bath every morning, and Milton lays and closes his eyes, and soaks up the brotherly love before switching to play-wrestling mode. Milton loves to lie down on anything soft, and makes muffins to anything squishy.