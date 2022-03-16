Furry Friends with Mikey, the tripod!

Mikey was rescued from a bad situation in Tennessee. After lots of love and rehabilitation, Mikey is looking for his forever home!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend is Mikey! He's a tripod who, despite his difficult past, is full of smiles and ready to find his forever family.

Mikey was rescued from a bad situation in Tennessee, where he was kept on a chain with an embedded collar and no food.

Thankfully, Charlie’s Crusaders and their partner rescue found Mikey and gave him the help he needed. This includes a new prosthetic.

“He has a special harness, prosthetic, it’s called a chevy harness and it goes around his back because he has such a small portion of his leg… and he’s doing great!" says Karen Riedlmeier, Mikey's foster mom. "He runs, jumps, plays, [and] he can jump on my bed. He’s doing really, really well."

Riedlmeier says Mikey is very mobile, whether he is wearing his prosthetic leg or not. He’s also pretty smart, especially if you have peanut butter.

Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue believes that Mikey's breed is Black Mouth Cur. He is about 50 pounds and is estimated to be about five years old.

Riedlmeier says Mikey’s new family needs to be made up of experienced dog owners who are ready to give lots of love to this special pup.

“My hope for him for his forever home is that his new family would always approach him with love," said Riedlmeier. "...He’s had a rough past, and so he can be a little cautious with new people.”

Mikey would do best with kids 16 years or older due to his initial cautious behavior with new people. He does well with cats and loves playing with his current foster dog siblings.