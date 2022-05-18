Furry Friends with Lucas, the dog!

Lucas is a 7-year-old tripod who loves to go on hikes and cuddle with his siblings.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Lucas, the dog!

He is brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue in Lancaster County.

Lucas is a 7-year-old, pit mix tripod, but don't let his age or disability fool you! Lucas is still very energetic according to his foster mom, Britani Marks.

“He loves to run around and play and go for walks and just lay around outside," Marks tells FOX43. "He’s totally down for cuddles and laying on your lap and belly rubs.”

Even with three legs, Lucas is still very mobile and will fit into almost any home.

“Overall, he can kind of fit into any kind of family dynamic," Marks said. "You want to have a lazy day, he’s down. You want to go for a hike, he’s down."

A family with kids would be great, as Lucas loves getting attention from kids, she says.

Lucas gets along with cats and female dogs, but does not do well with other male dogs. His future family must also have a fenced-in backyard for him to run around and sunbathe in.

Marks says Lucas deserves the best family to live out the rest of his life with.

“He’s just had such a tough start to life and yet he’s so happy, and so loving, and so grateful for any little attention you give him that...I want so bad for him to get his chance at a forever home like he deserves," she said.